The Latest: Gore plays in 226th game as RB, tying NFL record

The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):

2:40 p.m.

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore is playing his 226th career regular-season game, tying Emmitt Smith for most by a running back in NFL history.

Gore also got the start ahead of Devin Singletary, with playoff-bound Buffalo resting most of its starters in its season finale against the New York Jets. The Bills are locked in as the No. 5 seed no matter what happens against the Jets. Gore is coming off his first career game in which he had no yards from scrimmage.

Against the Jets, he has six carries for 26 yards, and also a team-best three catches for 16 yards.

New York leads 3-0 at halftime after Jets kicker Sam Ficken missed his second of three field goal attempts as time expired. Ficken has missed from 51 yards wide left and from 34 yards wide right.

The game is being played in a persistent drizzle.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.