The Latest: Gonzalez urges youngsters to play many sports

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday night (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Tony Gonzalez believes youngsters should play multiple sports.

The most accomplished tight end in NFL history, who was voted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, was an outstanding college basketball player. He says lessons he learned on the court helped him on the field.

“I have four kids,” he notes. “The best thing they can do is play. I was a skateboarder and learned a lot of my balance from it. Surfing, volleyball on the beach. All different sports backgrounds makes you a better athlete. Collectively, they all feed off each other.”

Gonzalez doesn’t wonder how he would have fared in the NBA, and why should he given his stellar career in football? But being so involved in sports built a foundation for his success in the NFL.

“You can’t beat it,” he says. “The ups and downs have an effect the rest of your life.”