The Latest: Miami’s Stills, Wilson kneel during anthem
AP
The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):
10:15 p.m.
New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple won’t return to an NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys because of a groin injury.
The injury was announced in the third quarter with the Cowboys leading the Giants 13-0.
The Cowboys scored on the third play of the game when Tavon Austin beat cornerback Janoris Jenkins deep on a 64-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.
Giants punt returner Kaelin Clay injured an ankle and was announced as out at halftime, but returned in the second half.
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills
- Calvin Ridley
- Cam Newton
- Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns
- Damontae Kazee
- Darius Slay
- Denver Broncos
- Derek Carr
- Detroit Lions
- Eli Apple
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- LeGarrette Blount
- Los Angeles Rams
- Marshawn Lynch
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- Patrick Mahomes
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
-