The Latest: Fitzgerald moves into 2nd all-time in catches
AP
The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):
7 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Tony Gonzalez for second on the NFL’s all-time receptions list.
Fitzgerald entered the game against Seattle needing four catches to tie Gonzalez at 1,325.
Fitzgerald extended his streak of games with a catch to 231 second all-time with a 1-yard catch on Arizona’s opening drive. He tied Gonzalez with an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter and passed him with a 13-yard catch on the next play.
Jerry Rice in the NFL career leader with 1,549 catches. Fitzgerald also is second all-time in receiving yards behind Rice.
— John Marshall in Glendale, Arizona
