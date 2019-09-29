The Latest: Fitzgerald moves into 2nd all-time in catches

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

7 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has passed Tony Gonzalez for second on the NFL’s all-time receptions list.

Fitzgerald entered the game against Seattle needing four catches to tie Gonzalez at 1,325.

Fitzgerald extended his streak of games with a catch to 231 second all-time with a 1-yard catch on Arizona’s opening drive. He tied Gonzalez with an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter and passed him with a 13-yard catch on the next play.

Jerry Rice in the NFL career leader with 1,549 catches. Fitzgerald also is second all-time in receiving yards behind Rice.

— John Marshall in Glendale, Arizona