The Latest: Rams beat Patriots in ‘Madden 19’ simulation

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta (all times EST):

4:30 p.m.

Despite concerns about wintry weather in Atlanta on Tuesday, the forecast for the Super Bowl is much more promising. The Weather Channel is predicting a high of 58 degrees Fahrenheit (14.44 Celsius) and a low of 50 on Sunday, with a chance of occasional rain.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Monday the weather should allow the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to be open for at least some part of the day’s schedule.

“I think you’ll see the roof in some form will be operable,” Blank said. “The NFL would like to see it operable. We’d like to see it operable. I think that’s what the plans are. How long it will be open, I’m not sure. But I think we’ll get a chance to see it. CBS wants to see it as well.”