The Latest: Falcons lead the Eagles 10-6 at the half

The Latest on NFL Week 2 (all times EDT):

10 p.m.

The Atlanta Falcons lead the Philadelphia Eagles 10-6 at halftime in another defensive struggle between these teams.

The only touchdown was Matt Ryan’s 34-yard pass to Calvin Ridley with 4:56 left in the first half. The Falcons also got a 50-yard field goal from Matt Bryant.

Philadelphia was held to two field goals by Jake Elliott, including a 41-yarder on the final play of the half off an interception by Sidney Jones with 41 seconds left.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz briefly left the game with an undisclosed injury. Josh McCown came in for six plays, but Wentz returned to finish the half.

— Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta.