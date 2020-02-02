The Latest: Even on Super Sunday, the stairs must be climbed

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — 4:55 p.m.

Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly has a tradition of running the stairs inside the stadium before games, and not even fans trickling into Hard Rock Stadium or the perplexed Super Bowl security staff was stopping him Sunday.

About 3-1/2 hours before kickoff, Daly emerged from the tunnel to dutifully get his exercise in.

Daly started the routine with Patriots assistants Chad O’Shea and Brian Flores — now coach of the Miami Dolphins — when the trio was in New England. And when they reached the Super Bowl each of the past two seasons, they continued to run the stairs before the game.

Daly left the Patriots after last season to join coach Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. The tradition continues with the Chiefs.