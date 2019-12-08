The Latest: Emmanuel Sanders razzle-dazzles Saints

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

2:50 p.m.

While the 49ers and Saints statistically have two of the better defenses in the NFL, offenses have dominated the first half of their matchup today in New Orleans. And there’s been some razzle-dazzle, too.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees had touchdown passes on New Orleans’ first three possessions and dove across the goal line for another score on the Saints’ fourth possession.

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo had TD passes — including a 75-yarder to Emmanuel Sanders — on San Francisco’s first two series before Sanders capped San Francisco’s third possession by taking a handoff on a reverse and passing to a wide open running back Raheem Mostert for a 35-yard TD.

Mostert’s TD cut New Orleans’ lead to 27-21 in the second quarter.

—Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans.

___

2:47 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints say tight end Jared Cook has a concussion and will not return to Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

The development removes from the game the player who caught Drew Brees’ first two touchdown passes Sunday. The first was a 38-yarder and the second went for 26 yards.

It was on that second touchdown that Cook took a hard hit to the head by Niners defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon, who was called for unnecessary roughness.

Rather than take the penalty on the kickoff, the Saints took the penalty on the extra point to move the ball to the 1-yard line for a two-point conversion, but that play failed.