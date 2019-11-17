The Latest: Edelman’s TD pass puts Patriots up on Eagles
AP
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
6:30 p.m.
Julian Edelman has one more touchdown pass than Tom Brady in putting the New England Patriots up 17-10 on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Edelman capped the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half taking Tom Brady’s pitch and hitting Phillip Dorsett for a 15-yard touchdown. James White than scored on a two-point conversion to put the AFC-leading Patriots up 17-10.
It was Edelman’s second career touchdown pass. He hit Danny Amendola for a 51-yard touchdown in New England’s 35-31 win over Baltimore a 2015 AFC Division championship game.
Brady is 16 of 32 for 156 yards.
