The Latest: Eagles in playoffs, claim NFC East after victory

The Latest on Week 17 in the NFL (all times EST):

7:45 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East and a playoff berth after a hard-fought 34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The game was tied late in the third quarter, but the Eagles pulled away with 17 straight points in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles’ win means the Cowboys will not make the postseason despite beating Washington 47-16. The Eagles beat the Cowboys last week in a crucial head-to-head matchup that gave Philadelphia a one-game advantage in the division.

The Eagles are set as the No. 4 seed in the NFC while Minnesota is the No. 6. The other seeds are in flux, depending on the result of Sunday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The AFC bracket is set. Baltimore is the No. 1 seed and has home-field advantage until the Super Bowl. Kansas City clinched the No. 2 spot by beating the Los Angeles Chargers, jumping over the New England Patriots, who fell to the No. 3 seed after losing to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Baltimore and Kansas City have a first-round bye in the playoffs, which begin next weekend. New England will host Tennessee, which clinched the No. 6 seed after beating Houston 35-14 on Sunday. The Texans are the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Buffalo.