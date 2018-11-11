The Latest: Titans Casey carries flag as Salute to Service
AP
The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times EST):
10:45 p.m.
Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is out for the rest of the game against Dallas because of a knee injury.
The Eagles were forced to go with backup Chandon Sullivan, an undrafted free agent.
Starting cornerback Jalen Mills has a foot injury and was already ruled out. Eagles nickel cornerback Sidney Jones also missed the game with a hamstring injury.
-