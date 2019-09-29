The Latest: Devin McCourty gets INT in 4th straight for Pats

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

1:20 p.m.

New England Patriots quarterback Devin McCourty has matched a team record by extending his interception streak to a fourth consecutive game.

McCourty made a leaping catch to pick off Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on his deep pass into double coverage over the middle and intended for John Brown to end the Bills‘ first drive.

McCourty matched the record set by Mike Haynes in 1976.

The Patriots took over at the 50 and needed seven plays to open the scoring on Brandon Bolden’s 4-yard run.

— John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York