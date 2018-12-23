The Latest: Taylor Heinicke gets start with Cam Newton out

The Latest on NFL’s Week 16 (All times Eastern).

1:55 p.m.

Dallas defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford went to a hospital to have a neck injury evaluated after getting hurt on the second play of the game against Tampa Bay.

Crawford’s neck was stabilized on a stretcher with his facemask removed, and several teammates looked distraught as he was treated on the field. The seventh-year player was moving his arms while on the stretcher, and moved his legs while being treated before going on the stretcher.

The team’s radio network reported that Crawford was placed in an ambulance and transported to a hospital, accompanied by some family members.

The 29-year-old Crawford started all 14 games before Sunday and was second on the team with 5 1/2 sacks. He missed the 2013 season, his second, after tearing an Achilles tendon in training camp.

—Schuyler Dixon reporting from Arlington, Texas.