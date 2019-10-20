The Latest: Cowboys’ Maher kicks another from at least 62

The Latest on Week 7 in the NFL (all times EDT):

10:15 p.m.

Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has added to his record as the only kicker in NFL history with multiple field goals of at least 62 yards.

Maher nailed a 63-yarder on the final play of the first half to give the Cowboys a 27-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle for the NFC East lead.

The third from at least 62 yards for Maher came a week after Maher made one from 62 against the New York Jets. The 62-yarder made him the only one with at least two from that far. His other 62-yarder was against the Eagles last season, his first in the NFL.

Matt Prater has the NFL record with a 64-yarder for Denver in 2013.