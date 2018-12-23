The Latest: Taylor Heinicke gets start with Cam Newton out

The Latest on NFL’s Week 16 (All times Eastern).

3:05 p.m.

Kirk Cousins connected with Kyle Rudolph on a 44-yard Hail Mary to end the first half — and it didn’t even look all that difficult.

Minnesota was awful for most of the half, but the Vikings now lead Detroit 14-9 after Rudolph’s touchdown.

Cousins had little difficulty setting up and throwing to the end zone, and Rudolph caught the pass in traffic so easily that he didn’t even fall down afterward.

Several Lions defenders around him never jumped as Rudolph leapt to snare the pass.

The Vikings can clinch a playoff berth with a win and a loss by Philadelphia.

—Noah Trister reporting from Detroit