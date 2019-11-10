The Latest: Colts scoreless at half for 1st time this season

The Latest on Week 10 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

5:30 p.m.

For the first time all season, the Indianapolis Colts are scoreless at halftime.

Probably not a coincidence that they had Brian Hoyer at quarterback.

Hoyer threw two interceptions in the first half — one leading to a Miami field goal, the second leading to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 11-yard run for a TD — and the Dolphins lead the Colts 10-0.

With Jacoby Brissett, T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess all sidelined, Indy put up just 109 yards in the first half.

— Michael Marot reporting from Indianapolis.