The Latest: Colts rule out Marlon Mack with hand injury
AP
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
3:15 p.m.
Colts running back Marlon Mack left the game against Jacksonville in the third quarter with a hand injury and has been ruled out.
Mack had run 14 times for 109 yards and one touchdown.
A few plays later, rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin also limped from the field straight to Indy’s locker room with an ankle injury. His return is questionable. Ya-Sin got his first career interception in the first half.
Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams will replace Mack in the lineup.
