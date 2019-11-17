The Latest: Colts rule out Marlon Mack with hand injury

The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):

3:15 p.m.

Colts running back Marlon Mack left the game against Jacksonville in the third quarter with a hand injury and has been ruled out.

Mack had run 14 times for 109 yards and one touchdown.

A few plays later, rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin also limped from the field straight to Indy’s locker room with an ankle injury. His return is questionable. Ya-Sin got his first career interception in the first half.

Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Williams will replace Mack in the lineup.