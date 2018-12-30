The Latest: Bills honor retiring Kyle Williams

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL’s regular season (all times Eastern):

9:50 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts lead the Tennessee Titans 17-10 at halftime in the race for the AFC’s final playoff spot.

Andrew Luck has thrown for 196 yards and two touchdowns compared to Blaine Gabbert who has 73 yards passing for the Titans. The Colts are outgaining Tennessee 253-97 in total offense.

Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s oldest active player who just turned 46 on Friday, kicked a 53-yard field goal with 39 seconds left in the first half to give the Colts a 17-7 lead.

Vinatieri is 4 of 6 from 50 yards or longer this season.

Gabbert drove the Titans 55 yards for a 38-yard field goal by Ryan Succop as the first half ended to trim the Colts’ lead.

The Colts were cruising up 14-0 when the Titans got just enough pressure on Luck for linebacker Jayon Brown to pick off a pass and return it 22 yards for a touchdown.

Brown also stripped Marlon Mack of the ball with the Colts inside the Tennessee 20.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.