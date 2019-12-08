The Latest: Chiefs, Patriots getting chippy in New England

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

7:15 p.m.

Things are getting heated in the fourth quarter of the Patriots game against the Chiefs. Sammy Watkins and Stephon Gilfmore got into a tussle on the Kansas City sideline after one play. Gilmore was guarding the Chiefs receiver and they threw each other to the ground as the went over the sideline.

Watkins remained on top of Gilmore, and that led to some push-back. The referees and some other players came over to break it up before it got out of hand.

The Chiefs led the Patriots 23-16 with about 11 minutes left.

—Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.