The Latest: Chiefs say DA looking again at Tyreek Hill case

<p> FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Kansas City Chiefs have made a habit of inciting controversy during the NFL draft in the Andy Reid era by acquiring players that have a history of off-the-field issues. The team took a chance on cornerback Marcus Peters, who was traded away after getting into trouble with coaches. It drafted running back Kareem Hunt, then quickly cut him when he kicked a woman in a hotel hallway. And it picked wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is currently dealing with a domestic violence case that centers on the 3-year-old child he shares with his fiance.(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File) </p>

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on developments in the domestic abuse incident involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs are defending their decision to give pass rusher Frank Clark a $105.5 million, five-year contract despite a history of domestic violence in the wake of a criminal investigation of wide receiver Tyreek Hill for his role in an alleged child abuse case.

Clark was acquired in a trade with Seattle this week, then given the largest contract in franchise history. But he arrives with off-the-field baggage from his time at Michigan, where Clark was kicked off the team his final season because of his case.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged “when a player of this magnitude comes in with a contract like this, he has a responsibility.” Veach also insisted that Clark has done enough work in the Seattle community to show he has put his past behind him.