The Latest: Chiefs say DA looking again at Tyreek Hill case

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on developments in the domestic abuse incident involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (all times local):

The Kansas City Chiefs are defending their decision to give pass rusher Frank Clark a $105.5 million, five-year contract despite a history of domestic violence in the wake of a criminal investigation of wide receiver Tyreek Hill for his role in an alleged child abuse case.

Clark was acquired in a trade with Seattle this week, then given the largest contract in franchise history. But he arrives with off-the-field baggage from his time at Michigan, where Clark was kicked off the team his final season because of his case.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged “when a player of this magnitude comes in with a contract like this, he has a responsibility.” Veach also insisted that Clark has done enough work in the Seattle community to show he has put his past behind him.