The Latest: Bills honor retiring Kyle Williams

<p> New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) </p>

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL’s regular season (all times Eastern):

7:15 p.m.

The Chiefs finally clinched their third consecutive AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s offense continued to shatter records in a 35-3 whitewash of the rebuilding Oakland Raiders.

Mahomes threw for 281 yards, highlighted by a 67-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill and an 89-yard TD toss to Demarcus Robinson. That gave the first-year starter 5,097 yards and 50 touchdown passes, joining Peyton Manning as the only QBs to hit 5,000 and 50 in the same season.