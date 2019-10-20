The Latest: Chargers’ banged up O-line takes another hit

The Latest on Week 7 in the NFL (all times EDT):

5 p.m.

The Los Angeles Chargers already are thin on the offensive line with left tackle Russell Okung still on the non-football injury list and center Mike Pouncey out for the season.

Now left guard Forrest Lamp has been hurt, and he’s been carted from the sideline to the locker room.

Lamp was hurt with 8:55 left in the second quarter on a pass by Philip Rivers to Mike Williams. Lamp was helped to the sideline. The Chargers moved Dan Feeney from center to left guard, then Scott Quessenberry took over at center.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville Tennessee.