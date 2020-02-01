The Latest: Calais Campbell chosen NFL Man of the Year

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on the NFL Awards, all times EST:

6:55 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Calais Campbell has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Eli Manning, a former winner who just retired as quarterback of the New York Giants, presented the award at NFL Honors.

The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back.

In 2009, Campbell formed the CRC Foundation alongside his mother Natea and has engaged in numerous charitable initiatives throughout his 12-year NFL career. The CRC Foundation, named for his late father, Charles, who passed away in 2003, is committed to the enhancement of the community through the teaching of critical life skills to young people. Through sports, creative talents, vocational skills, financial skills and quality health and nutrition, the CRC Foundation is dedicated to developing young people into empowered and self-aware leaders for the future.

6:35 p.m.

Lamar Jackson joins Tom Brady as the only unanimous choices for The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Jackson’s spectacular season drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore’s All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league’s best mark.

With his speed, agility and seeming sixth sense for how to avoid tacklers, Jackson was unchallenged as the MVP choice, just as New England’s Brady was in 2010. And like Brady back then, neither won a Super Bowl; the Ravens were eliminated in the divisional round by Tennessee.

Jackson is the first Raven to win the award and the seventh consecutive quarterback. The award was announced at NFL Honors.

5:52 p.m.

Michael Thomas has become only the second wide receiver to win The Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

The Saints wideout is in good company: The other receiver to take the honor was Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in 1987 and 1993.

While Rice holds virtually all of the significant NFL receiving records, Thomas has one that made a huge difference with the 50 voters from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Thomas caught a league-record 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. He also played five games without regular quarterback Drew Brees, yet made 42 catches in those outings.

Thomas edged Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 19 votes to 17 in balloting announced at NFL Honors. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was third with 12, followed by quarterbacks Russell Wilson of Seattle and Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City with one each.

Brees is the only other Saint to win the award, in 2008 and 2011.