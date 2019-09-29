The Latest: Bucs WR Chris Godwin has big 1st half vs. Rams

The Latest on NFL Week 3 (all times EDT):

6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin had a monster first half at the Coliseum.

The third-year pro already has hit his career highs with nine catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams. Jameis Winston found the Penn State product early and often, even hitting him for two scoring passes 89 seconds apart in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers led the Rams 28-17 at halftime, but Los Angeles scored its 17 points in the final 5:34.

— Greg Beacham in Los Angeles

____

5:50 p.m.

Von Miller has collected his 99th and 100th career regular-season sacks.

Miller is the fourth-fastest player in NFL history to reach the century mark.

Miller took down Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew twice in the first half as Denver built a 17-3 lead. Those were Miller’s first sacks of the season.

Bradley Chubb also got his first sack of the season.

The Broncos had been sackless until today. They’re still looking for their first takeaway of the season.

They lost inside linebacker Josey Jewell to an aggravated hamstring injury in the second quarter.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.