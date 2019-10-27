The Latest: Bucs’ Winston not at fault for latest turnover

The Latest on Week 8 of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):

1:30 p.m.

Jameis Winston has another turnover, though this one really wasn’t the Tampa Bay quarterback’s fault.

Winston was in the shotgun on second-and-12 at the Tampa Bay 16-yard line on the Buccaneers‘ second drive when the ball was snapped sooner than expected, and Titans rookie Isaiah Mack recovered the ball. That set up a 5-yard touchdown pass by Ryan Tannehill and a 7-3 lead for Tennessee.

The No. 1 pick overall in the 2015 draft had six turnovers, including five interceptions, in a loss to Carolina on Oct. 13. The Buccaneers are coming off their open week.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.