The Latest: Bucs’ Winston not at fault for latest turnover

<p> FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo former Detroit Lions kicker Jason Hanson appears at halftime during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit. Jason Hanson has paid off a debt and gotten a good laugh. The former NFL kicking great handed a $25 check to Mlive.com Detroit Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke on Sunday at Ford Field and shared a true tale. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file) </p>

The Latest on Week 8 of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):

1:30 p.m.

Jameis Winston has another turnover, though this one really wasn’t the Tampa Bay quarterback’s fault.

Winston was in the shotgun on second-and-12 at the Tampa Bay 16-yard line on the Buccaneers‘ second drive when the ball was snapped sooner than expected, and Titans rookie Isaiah Mack recovered the ball. That set up a 5-yard touchdown pass by Ryan Tannehill and a 7-3 lead for Tennessee.

The No. 1 pick overall in the 2015 draft had six turnovers, including five interceptions, in a loss to Carolina on Oct. 13. The Buccaneers are coming off their open week.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.