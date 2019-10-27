The Latest: Browns give up ball on 3 straight plays vs Pats

The Latest on Week 8 of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):

6 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns turned the ball over on three straight plays in the first quarter, leading to two Patriots scores as the undefeated defending champions opened a 17-0 lead on a wet and cold day in New England.

First, Nick Chubb coughed up the ball as he headed into the line of scrimmage at the Cleveland 23. Dont’a Hightower picked it up and ran it in for a touchdown.

After the extra point and kickoff, the Browns took over at their own 40 and on the first play Chubb broke free for 44 yards. But as Chubb approached the end zone, Jonathan Jones punched the ball out and Devin McCourty recovered at the 4.

The Cleveland defense held. But on the first play after the Patriots punted, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield tried a shovel pass but it was intercepted by defensive end Lawrence Guy, who ran 5 yards to the 11. Two plays later Tom Brady hit Julian Edelman for a touchdown to make it 17-0.

Cleveland did make it 17-7 with a 21-yard pass from Mayfield to Demetrius Harris midway through the second quarter. That ended a 71-0 scoring streak for the Patriots over three games.

— Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts