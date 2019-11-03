The Latest: Broncos fans applaud Brandon Allen’s 1st TD
AP
The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):
4:55 p.m.
Broncos fans are quickly warming up to Brandon Allen.
The newest Denver Broncos quarterback threw his first career touchdown pass on his second career drive, hitting Courtland Sutton for a 21-yard score early in the first quarter against Cleveland. Allen has replaced Joe Flacco, who’s sidelined for the season with a herniated disk in his neck.
A fourth-year player out of Arkansas, Allen scrambled twice for 16 yards. Flacco had 20 yards rushing total over eight games.
— Pat Graham reporting from Denver
