The Latest: Broncos fans applaud Brandon Allen’s 1st TD

<p> Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) prepares to hand the ball off to Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) </p>

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times Eastern):

4:55 p.m.

Broncos fans are quickly warming up to Brandon Allen.

The newest Denver Broncos quarterback threw his first career touchdown pass on his second career drive, hitting Courtland Sutton for a 21-yard score early in the first quarter against Cleveland. Allen has replaced Joe Flacco, who’s sidelined for the season with a herniated disk in his neck.

A fourth-year player out of Arkansas, Allen scrambled twice for 16 yards. Flacco had 20 yards rushing total over eight games.

— Pat Graham reporting from Denver