The Latest: Slight change in temperature for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the Atlanta Falcons playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening game of the NFL season (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A severe weather pattern has forced fans at Lincoln Financial Stadium to leave the open seats for cover before the kickoff of the NFL season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

A message from the National Weather Service was posted on the Linc videoboard asking everyone to take cover in stadium concourses. Some fans in end zone seats ignored that, frolicking in the downpour and dancing as music blared over loudspeakers.

Rain began falling at the Linc around 8 p.m., accompanied soon after by lightning. Earlier, temperatures had reached the high 90s.

Stadium officials announced a new kickoff time of 8:55 p.m., more than 30 minutes after the game was originally scheduled.