The Latest: Brady, Patriots take victory lap through Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a parade in Boston to celebrate the New England Patriots‘ sixth Super Bowl title (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Boston’s triumphant Super Bowl victory parade is a wrap.

Hundreds of thousands of cheering fans packed the streets to watch the New England Patriots roll through downtown, celebrating their sixth NFL championship.

Organizers expected as many as 1 million people to turn out for Tuesday’s parade.

Security was tight, and police took away several fans who appeared intoxicated, including one man on a stretcher.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.