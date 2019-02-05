The Latest: Brady, Patriots take victory lap through Boston
AP
BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a parade in Boston to celebrate the New England Patriots‘ sixth Super Bowl title (all times local):
12:50 p.m.
Boston’s triumphant Super Bowl victory parade is a wrap.
Hundreds of thousands of cheering fans packed the streets to watch the New England Patriots roll through downtown, celebrating their sixth NFL championship.
Organizers expected as many as 1 million people to turn out for Tuesday’s parade.
Security was tight, and police took away several fans who appeared intoxicated, including one man on a stretcher.
The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.