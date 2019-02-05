The Latest: Brady, Patriots take victory lap through Boston

<p> Fans line Tremont Street before the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) </p>

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a parade in Boston to celebrate the New England Patriots‘ sixth Super Bowl title (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Boston’s triumphant Super Bowl victory parade is a wrap.

Hundreds of thousands of cheering fans packed the streets to watch the New England Patriots roll through downtown, celebrating their sixth NFL championship.

Organizers expected as many as 1 million people to turn out for Tuesday’s parade.

Security was tight, and police took away several fans who appeared intoxicated, including one man on a stretcher.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.