The Latest: Brady, Patriots take victory lap through Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a parade in Boston to celebrate the New England Patriots‘ sixth Super Bowl title (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Boston has become a giant street party as the city celebrates the New England Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl win.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans are packing downtown as the team is being paraded through the city. Red, white and blue confetti is raining down as giddy players and their families wave from atop open-roofed vehicles.

Game MVP Julian Edelman is fist-pumping, star tight end Rob Gronkowski is busting out his dance moves, and quarterback Tom Brady is sharing the moment with his young children. And the huge crowd is roaring as the procession passes by.

Organizers say more than 1 million people were expected to turn out for Tuesday’s parade on a sunny, unseasonably warm day.

The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl 53 on Sunday.