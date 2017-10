The Latest: Bills honor the late Cookie Gilchrist

The Latest on the eighth Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

2:50 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills added running back Carlton Chester ”Cookie” Gilchrist to their Wall of Fame at halftime of their game against the Oakland Raiders today.

Gilchrist, who died in 2011 at age 75, was posthumously recognized for his Bills’ career from 1962 through 1964.

Gilchrist was the American Football League player of the year in 1962 when he rushed for 1,096 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns. Along with quarterback Jack Kemp, he helped the Bills win their first of two AFL championships in 1964.

Gilchrist is third all-time in franchise history with 31 rushing touchdowns behind Thurman Thomas (65) and O.J. Simpson (57).

2:10 p.m.

Seven NFL players visibly protested during the national anthem in early games.

Most of them were at the 49ers-Eagles game, where Philadelphia players Malcom Jenkins and Rodney McLeod raised their fists. Kneeling on the 49ers sideline were Eric Reid, Eli Harold, Adrian Colbert and Marquise Goodwin.

Chargers tackle Russell Okung raised a fist at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

At Cincinnati, the Colts joined arms on the sideline, and in the final NFL game in London this season, almost all of the Vikings and Browns stood arm-in-arm during the playing of ”The Star-Spangled Banner” and ”God Save The Queen.”

Some members of the Houston Texans will likely make some type of expression later at Seattle in reaction to comments by the team’s owner.

Bob McNair has apologized after a report revealed that he said ”we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

12:45 p.m.

Week 8 began with another Cleveland loss. The Browns fell to 0-8 with a 33-16 loss to the Vikings in London.

There isn’t a single game in this weekend’s schedule pitting teams with winning records but there are several milestones in reach.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees needs a dozen completions against the Bears to reach 6,000 for his career and join Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Peyton Manning in that exclusive club.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston needs 225 passing yards against the Panthers to reach 10,000 for his career.

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka needs one more field goal of 50 or more yards to set the NFL record with 13 consecutive conversions from that distance.

12:20 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns are closing in on their eighth loss, halfway to a winless season.

The Browns had their first halftime lead of the season, and led Minnesota 16-15 late in the third quarter before the Vikings responded with two touchdown drives to take a 30-16 lead in London.

Jerick McKinnon scored from a yard out and added a 2-point run to make it 23-16. Then, tight end Kyle Rudolph caught a 4-yard pass from Case Keenum.

A win would make the Vikings 6-2.

The Browns are one of two winless teams in the NFL this season. The other is the San Francisco 49ers, who play the Philadelphia Eagles today.

11:19 a.m.

The Cleveland Browns have their first halftime lead of the season after DeShone Kizer put them up 13-12 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Twickenham.

The rookie quarterback capped an 82-yard drive with a 1-yard run for a touchdown to give the winless Browns (0-7) a four-point lead with 42 seconds left in the half.

The Vikings responded with a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

The Browns took a 6-0 lead through a 26-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell on their first drive before the Vikings responded with nine straight points. Both teams missed an extra point.

