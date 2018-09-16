The Latest: Miami’s Stills, Wilson kneel during anthem

<p> Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) plays in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) </p>

The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):

2:50 p.m.

It took nearly 95 minutes, but the Buffalo Bills finally reached the end zone.

The Bills were the last NFL team that hadn’t scored a touchdown this season, but Chris Ivory scored on 1-yard plunge with 11:06 left in the third quarter against the Chargers. The TD cut Los Angeles‘ lead to 28-13.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.