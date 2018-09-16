The Latest: Miami’s Stills, Wilson kneel during anthem
AP
The Latest on the second Sunday of the NFL regular season (all times EDT):
2:50 p.m.
It took nearly 95 minutes, but the Buffalo Bills finally reached the end zone.
The Bills were the last NFL team that hadn’t scored a touchdown this season, but Chris Ivory scored on 1-yard plunge with 11:06 left in the third quarter against the Chargers. The TD cut Los Angeles‘ lead to 28-13.
— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York.
