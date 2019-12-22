The Latest: Bears NT Goldman leaves with concussion

The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

9:17 p.m.

Chicago nose tackle Eddie Goldman has left the Bears‘ game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a concussion.

It was not immediately clear when he was hurt. The Bears announced a few minutes into the second quarter he would not return to the game.

—-

7:50 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens have clinched the top playoff spot in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys are in major danger of missing out on the postseason after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens beat the Browns 31-15 on Sunday to earn home-field advantage until the Super Bowl and are the only team in the NFL with 13 wins so far this season.

The Cowboys could have clinched the NFC East by beating the Eagles, but lost 17-9 in Philadelphia. Now the Eagles can clinch if they win next week against the Giants.

The Tennessee Titans lost to New Orleans 38-28 but can still clinch an AFC wild-card spot by beating Houston next week. The Steelers and Raiders are also alive in the AFC but don’t control their postseason fate. The Browns’ slim playoff hopes were ended after their loss to the Ravens.

On the other end of the NFL spectrum, the Bengals clinched the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft after losing 38-35 in overtime to the Miami Dolphins. The Bengals have a 1-14 record this season.