The Latest: Taylor Heinicke gets start with Cam Newton out
The Latest on NFL’s Week 16 (All times Eastern).
7:15 p.m.
The Chicago Bears have wrapped up a 14-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Bears improved to 11-4 and handed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan his first loss in December as head coach. Coming into today, Shanahan was 7-0 in December games with the 49ers.
Also, the Rams beat the Cardinals 31-9 in another late game today. The Rams are 12-3 and can clinch a first-round bye with a win at home next week against the 49ers.
The Steelers are leading the Saints 28-24 with about six minutes left in New Orleans.
The Chiefs play the late game tonight against the Seahawks and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to rise up the leaderboards for most touchdown passes in a season.
Mahomes has 45 TD throws so far, which ranks sixth in NFL history.
The record-holder in Peyton Manning who had 55 touchdown throws in 2013 for the Broncos. The only other QB with 50 was Tom Brady in 2007.
—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.
