The Latest: Taylor Heinicke gets start with Cam Newton out

<p> Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton shows off the t-shirt in support of starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Newton has been benched for Heinicke so he can rest his injured shoulder. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) </p>

The Latest on NFL’s Week 16 (All times Eastern).

7:15 p.m.

The Chicago Bears have wrapped up a 14-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears improved to 11-4 and handed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan his first loss in December as head coach. Coming into today, Shanahan was 7-0 in December games with the 49ers.

Also, the Rams beat the Cardinals 31-9 in another late game today. The Rams are 12-3 and can clinch a first-round bye with a win at home next week against the 49ers.

The Steelers are leading the Saints 28-24 with about six minutes left in New Orleans.

The Chiefs play the late game tonight against the Seahawks and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to rise up the leaderboards for most touchdown passes in a season.

Mahomes has 45 TD throws so far, which ranks sixth in NFL history.

The record-holder in Peyton Manning who had 55 touchdown throws in 2013 for the Broncos. The only other QB with 50 was Tom Brady in 2007.

—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.