The Latest: Bills honor retiring Kyle Williams

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL’s regular season (all times Eastern):

2:20 p.m.

Saquon Barkley has broken Reggie Bush’s NFL record (88) for most catches by a rookie running back. The No. 2 overall pick in the draft came into the game needing two catches to break the record set in 2006. He tied it in the first quarter and claimed it late in the second with a 17-yard dump-off pass over the middle. The Giants trail 14-7 at the half.