The Latest: 7 Hall of Famers set to announce picks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft (all times EDT):

11:25 p.m.

Music City certainly has helped itself attract a crowd with a free concert by country star Tim McGraw. Still, Nashville has had another big, really big turnout.

An estimated 200,000 fans turned out Friday, giving Nashville back-to-back days with such a crowd.

Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of Nashville’s convention and visitors bureau, thanked the fans who came out for the second day of the draft and fan experience across the Cumberland River.

Nashville and the NFL have quite a finale planned for Saturday. Country singer Dierks Bentley will perform a free concert on the draft stage once the final name is called, and a final display of fireworks.