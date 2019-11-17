The Latest: Afternoon of routs followed by close calls

The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):

8:10 p.m.

An NFL afternoon of blowouts was followed by three nail-biting finishes.

The AFC-leading New England Patriots were assured of their 19th consecutive winning season following a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2018 Super Bowl.

The NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers scored twice in the final minute, including a fumble return for a touchdown on the final play, to pull out a 36-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

And the Oakland Raiders hung on for a 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who dropped to 0-10 and became the NFL’s first team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

The closely contested late-afternoon games followed an early afternoon series of routs featuring six decided by 17 or more points.

The tightest game featured Minnesota overcoming a 20-point first-half deficit to pull out a 27-23 win over Denver. Dallas also hung on to beat Detroit 35-27.

In other games, Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns passing in Baltimore’s 41-7 win over Houston.

Josh Allen threw three touchdowns passing and scored another rushing in Buffalo’s 37-20 win over Miami.

The other results were:

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17