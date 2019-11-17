The Latest: Afternoon of routs followed by close calls
The Latest on Week 11 in the NFL (all times EST):
8:10 p.m.
An NFL afternoon of blowouts was followed by three nail-biting finishes.
The AFC-leading New England Patriots were assured of their 19th consecutive winning season following a 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2018 Super Bowl.
The NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers scored twice in the final minute, including a fumble return for a touchdown on the final play, to pull out a 36-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
And the Oakland Raiders hung on for a 17-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who dropped to 0-10 and became the NFL’s first team mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.
The closely contested late-afternoon games followed an early afternoon series of routs featuring six decided by 17 or more points.
The tightest game featured Minnesota overcoming a 20-point first-half deficit to pull out a 27-23 win over Denver. Dallas also hung on to beat Detroit 35-27.
In other games, Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns passing in Baltimore’s 41-7 win over Houston.
Josh Allen threw three touchdowns passing and scored another rushing in Buffalo’s 37-20 win over Miami.
The other results were:
Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13
Atlanta 29, Carolina 3
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17
N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17
- Adam Vinatieri
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Arizona Cardinals
- Auden Tate
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Derek Carr
- Deshaun Watson
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- John Brown
- Julian Edelman
- Kyler Murray
- Lamar Jackson
- Marlon Mack
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFC South
- NFC West
- NFL
- Nick Foles
- Oakland Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- San Francisco 49ers
- Washington Redskins
-