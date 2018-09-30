The Latest: Colts’ Hilton leaves with injury

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):

2:05 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown his first interception of the year. It came on a pass over the middle that was deflected by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds that ended up being high and slightly behind tight end Jimmy Graham.

Rodgers is 7 of 11 for 98 yards with a score. Safety Jordan Poyer picked the ball out of the air for the interception. The Bills though were unable to take advantage on the rare turnover by Rodgers and were forced to punt. It was Buffalo’s fourth three-and-out in five drives. Green Bay leads 13-0 midway through the second quarter.