The Latest: Pair of Dolphins only NFL players seen kneeling

The Latest on the NFL’s first Sunday of the regular season (all times EDT):

10:50 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers have come roaring back against the Chicago Bears behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 9:01 left in the game has the Packers within 20-17 of the Bears. They have scored 17 unanswered points.

Rodgers left the field on the front seat of a cart in the second quarter with a knee injury. The Packers listed him as questionable at halftime, but minutes later he was back on the field throwing warmup tosses.

Rodgers has two touchdown passes in the second half. The Packers have figured out the Bears’ defense with a no-huddle attack.