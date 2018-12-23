The Latest: Taylor Heinicke gets start with Cam Newton out
The Latest on NFL’s Week 16 (All times Eastern).
4:55 p.m.
Seven teams have punched their ticket to the playoffs, and eight teams remain in contention for the final five spots.
The Patriots joined the Chiefs and Chargers in the AFC field with a 24-12 win over the Bills for their 10th consecutive AFC East title.
Houston is 10-5 but hasn’t clinched the AFC South and both the Colts and Titans are 9-6 and remain alive.
The Steelers (8-5-1) currently hold the lead in the AFC North but a loss in a late game today at New Orleans would put the Ravens (9-6) in the lead.
In the NFC, the Saints, Rams, Bears and Cowboys have all clinched their divisions.
Seattle and Minnesota are currently the wild-card leaders but the Eagles are still in the hunt after their last-second win over the Texans.
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Buffalo Bills
- Cam Newton
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Demaryius Thomas
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jarvis Landry
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- NFC South
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Taylor Heinicke
- Tennessee Titans
- Tom Brady
- Tyrone Crawford
- Vontaze Burfict
- Zach Ertz
-