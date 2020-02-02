The FOX Sports Super Bowl LIV Watch With Party with Joe Montana, Brett Favre, and Drew Brees

The only thing that could make a Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers better is watching the game with three of football’s greatest legends.

It’s our Super Bowl LIV Watch Party with Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Drew Brees, hosted by Joel Klatt, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami!

The party gets started at 6:30 PM ET,  and we’ll have you covered from kickoff to postgame, with the three quarterback greats answering your questions, offering their insight, and sharing their best stories.

Come join us for all of the festivities, and check back here for the best highlights of the Watch With party!