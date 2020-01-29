The best moments from the ReUnion with Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin

The smoke emerged and out of it came four Miami legends.

This, is The ReUnion.

Michael Irvin, Reggie Wayne, Ed Reed and Ray Lewis sat down in Lummus Park in Miami Beach on Wednesday as a part of FOX’s Super Bowl Week festivities.

Back when he was still at the U, @michaelirvin88 was helping Dolphins players get into the clubs 😂😂 #TheReUnion pic.twitter.com/Hb8LjpYCD0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 30, 2020

We’ve got a surprise guest!

OH MY GOODNESS THAT'S JIMMY'S MUSIC!! Legendary @CanesFootball coach Jimmy Johnson has joined #TheReUnion. pic.twitter.com/uT9Zy3BTcK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2020

We already knew he was more-than worthy of his Hall of Fame nod, but if you needed anymore proof:

That's what legendary coaches do 😤@michaelirvin88 tells the story of how @JimmyJohnson let the team be themselves by protecting them from outside criticism. #TheReUnion pic.twitter.com/JPUK8gMwPY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2020

And he got a pretty grand official welcome:

But sometimes they didn’t need their coach — Ray Lewis and Michael Irvin were there for each other:

"What are you gonna do Ray?" "I'm gonna leave my mark."@raylewis made sure @michaelirvin88 knew he was gonna be great. 😤🙌 #TheReUnion pic.twitter.com/11tqnFBEMU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2020

Where was Ray when Irvin missed flight, though?

😂 @michaelirvin88 is simply too good to leave off the field, no matter how late he was #TheReUnion pic.twitter.com/zrYqNuDnMt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2020

Greatness recognized greatness:

Some fun recruitment stories were shared:

"Four days before signing day, I had no scholarship offers."@raylewis tells the wild story of how he ended up playing for @CanesFootball. pic.twitter.com/CSiXNI5uWV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 29, 2020

"If you win in Miami, you got this city for the next 40 years!" – @michaelirvin88 pic.twitter.com/KTkYVs65ff — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 30, 2020

However, not everything was roses once they got there:

"That changed me for the rest of my life. It made me get serious about everything… I wanted to celebrate just like that." @ReggieWayne_17 shares the story of the game that changed his life ⬇️ #TheReUnion pic.twitter.com/o91HJqbSF4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 30, 2020

All-in-all, it was a night full of fun …

… and filled with a whole lotta love: