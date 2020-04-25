Texans use their first 2020 pick on TCU DT Ross Blacklock

Ross Blacklock is extremely proud of his father, Jimmy, and the impact he made playing for the Harlem Globetrotters for more than a decade before becoming their coach.

It’s just that the younger Blacklock knew early on basketball would not be his path.

“My dad, he’s a pioneer,” Ross said. “He’s a walking legend. Basketball just wasn’t my first love. Football was my first love. I thought basketball was just too soft for me. I always used to foul out when I played AAU and stuff like that.”

So Ross made a goal to make a name for his family in football. He took another big step in that journey Friday night when the TCU defensive tackle was taken in the second round of the NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

“My dad created a legacy in basketball for our family, so I think I was meant to do it for football,” he said. “I’ll be the first person in my family to be in the NFL. So it’s a pretty good start for me.”

Blacklock, who was drafted at No. 40, was the Texans’ first pick this year after they traded their first round slot to Miami in August as part of the deal for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.

Blacklock had 40 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks last season in his return after missing the 2018 season with an Achilles injury suffered in a preseason practice.

He believes his time away from the field with his injury ended up being good for him. Unable to walk for quite some time, the only thing he could do was study the game.

“I was just learning and being more of a football player … I spent more time on film,” he said. “Even though I couldn’t be there most of the time because of my injury, I was always watching film as if I was still playing. Missing that season helped me mentally.”

Houston was in need of depth on the defensive line after nose tackle D.J. Reader signed with the Bengals this offseason. They got it with the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Blacklock, who is from the Houston suburb of Missouri City, Texas.

He was a bit disappointed that he wasn’t drafted in the first round, but going to a team just minutes from the home where he grew up made things easier.

“I’m beyond excited to be able to come back home and play for my hometown and be able to do good things for this city and play great football,” he said.