Texans-Ravens Capsule

HOUSTON (4-6) at BALTIMORE (5-5)

Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 7

Article continues below ...

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Texans 6-4, Ravens 5-4-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 7-2

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Ravens 25-13, Dec. 21, 2014

LAST WEEK – Texans beat Cardinals 31-21; Ravens beat Packers 23-0

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 20, Ravens No. 14

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (6), PASS (17)

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (7), PASS (26)

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (13), PASS (32)

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (26), PASS (2)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Houston has never won two straight vs. Ravens and lost five in row from 2002-11. … In six regular-season games against Houston, Ravens QB Joe Flacco is 4-2 with seven TDs and six INTs. … Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs has six sacks in six career games against Houston. Baltimore is 70-29 when Suggs has at least half-sack. … Texans snapped three-game skid last week. Tom Savage went 22 for 32 for 230 yards and two TDs. … Houston is 44-80 on road since joining NFL in 2002. … Houston CB Kevin Johnson needs three tackles to reach 100 for career. … CB Johnathan Joseph slated to play in 100th game with Texans. … Texans RB Lamar Miller has twice this season had rushing and receiving touchdown in game. … Houston DE Jadeveon Clowney aims for fifth straight game with sack. … Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has 62 catches for 879 yards and nine TDs. … Houston has won 13 straight when it has plus turnover differential. … Only second home Monday game for Baltimore since coach John Harbaugh took over in 2008. … Ravens 11-1 in prime time under Harbaugh. Their nine-game winning streak in prime time is longest active run in NFL. … Ravens have outscored opposition 193-96 in six home Monday night games. … Harbaugh earned his 100th career victory last week. He’s 100-69, including playoffs. … Ravens lead NFL with three shutouts, 16 INTs and tied with Jacksonville for league lead with 23 takeaways. … Under Harbaugh, Ravens are 17-3 at home in November. … Ravens LB Matthew Judon had seven tackles and two sacks last week. Now in second season, Judon has already reached career highs in tackles (38) and sacks (5). … Fantasy Tip: Ravens RB Alex Collins has only one TD and faces seventh-ranked rush defense, but look for Baltimore to feed him ball in effort to control clock and take pressure off league’s worst passing attack.

—

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL