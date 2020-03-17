Texans deal Hopkins, need replacement receiver, pass rusher

HOUSTON TEXANS (11-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Bradley Roby, RB Lamar Miller, CB Johnathan Joseph, CB Vernon Hargreaves, OLB Barkevious Mingo, QB A.J. McCarron, RB Carlos Hyde, SS Jahleel Addae, FS Mike Adams, QB Joe Webb, RB Taiwan Jones, LT Chris Clark, CB Phillip Gaines, OLB Tyrell Adams, DT D.J. Reader.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Deandre Carter, ILB Dylan Cole, T Roderick Johnson.

NEEDS: After adding David Johnson in DeAndre Hopkins trade Texans must decide whether to re-sign Carlos Hyde, team’s leading rusher last season. Or keep Lamar Miller, featured back for previous three seasons before missing last season with knee injury. They could also use pass rusher to complement J.J. Watt after trading Jadeveon Clowney before last season. Houston also has need at cornerback with several players at position becoming free agents, including Joseph, who spent last nine seasons with team. And, now, at wideout.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $47 million.