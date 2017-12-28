Texans-Colts Capsule

HOUSTON (4-11) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Colts by 1

Article continues below ...

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 7-8, Indianapolis 7-8

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 24-7

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Texans 20-14, Nov. 5

LAST WEEK – Texans lost to Steelers 34-6; Colts lost to Baltimore 23-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 29, Colts No. 30

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (12), PASS (20).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (12), PASS (26).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (22), PASS (30).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (27), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans have lost five straight and eight of nine, but have beaten Colts four of last five times. … Houston has won last two at Lucas Oil Stadium after losing first 13 in Indianapolis. … Texans have tied franchise record by scoring 30 or more points six times this season – most recently in 31-21 victory over Arizona on Nov. 19. … Houston needs two TD passes to break franchise record of 28 in 2009 and 2015. … WR DeAndre Hopkins needs four receptions to reach 100 for second time in career and is No. 2 in league in yards receiving (1,378). …RB Lamar Miller needs 149 yards to hit 1,000-yard mark. Miller ran for 149 in Week 6, 2016 against Indy. … T Breno Giacomini has played in all 1,041 offensive plays for Houston. … OLB-DE Jadeveon Clowney needs two tackles for loss to pass Whitney Mercilus (49) for No. 2 in franchise history, and two sacks to pass J.J. Watt (10+) for second highest single-season total in Texans history. … Colts have lost six straight, longest skid in Chuck Pagano’s six-year tenure. … Indy has allowed 55 sacks, fourth-highest single-season total in franchise history. Colts allowed 57 in 1991, 58 in 1984 and 62 in 1997. … RB Frank Gore needs 68 yards from scrimmage to pass Marcus Allen (17,654 yards) for No. 7 all-time and 74 yards rushing to become fifth player in league history with 14,000 yards in career. … Gore needs 139 yards rushing for second straight 1,000-yard season and 10th in career, one behind all-time leader Emmitt Smith (11). Gore could join John Riggins and John Henry Johnson as only players in NFL history with two 1,000-yard seasons after turning 33. … WR T.Y. Hilton needs 48 yards receiving for fifth straight 1,000-yard season. … Jacoby Brissett needs one rushing TD to tie Andrew Luck (five in 2012) for most in single season by Colts QB. … Jack Doyle needs two receptions to pass Dallas Clark (77) for second most in single season by Colts tight end. … Fantasy Tip: In meaningless game, expect Colts to give Gore heavy dose of carries in effort to achieve more milestones.

—

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL