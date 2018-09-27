Texans-Colts Capsule

HOUSTON (0-3) at INDIANAPOLIS (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 0-3, Indianapolis 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Colts lead 25-7

LAST MEETING – Colts beat Texans 22-13, Dec. 31, 2017

LAST WEEK – Texans lost to Giants 27-22; Colts lost to Eagles 20-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 30, Colts No. 26

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (8), PASS (13).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (20), PASS (14).

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (23).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (15), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Texans have lost league-high nine straight and are one of three winless teams in NFL this season. … Houston’s last win came Nov. 19 vs. Arizona. … Deshaun Watson is first Texans quarterback with back-to-back 300-yard games since Matt Schaub in 2012. … Watson has connected with Will Fuller for TD pass in seven straight games. … WR DeAndre Hopkins has caught at least one pass in all 82 games played. … DE-OLB Jadeveon Clowney needs two tackles for loss to reach 50 in career. … S Kareem Jackson needs one interception to tie Johnathan Joseph’s franchise record (14). … DE J.J. Watt has eight sacks against Andrew Luck, second-highest total of any active quarterback behind only Blake Bortles (nine). … Since 2014, Texans are league-best 21-1 when leading at halftime and have held opponents to league-low 34.2 percent on third-down conversions. …Indy swept last season’s two-game series after losing three straight to Houston and is 14-2 at home against Houston. … Colts’ next win will be No. 300 since moving from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984. … K Adam Vinatieri needs one field goal to break Morten Andersen’s NFL record (565). Vinatieri also needs three field goal attempts to pass Gary Anderson (672) for second all-time and one game played to pass George Blanda (340) for No. 4. … Luck has thrown TD pass in league-best 26 consecutive games and needs one more game to tie Peyton Manning for No. 2 in franchise history. … Luck also needs 260 yards passing to reach 20,000 and 16 yards rushing for 1,500 in career. … WR T.Y. Hilton needs two catches for 450. … Indy ranks sixth in sacks allowed (five), while defense is tied for fourth in sacks (10). … Colts also have most tackles for loss (22) in NFL this season. … Rookie LB Darius Leonard has 31 tackles last two weeks and leads NFL with 41. … Fantasy tip: Hilton has historically played well against Texans. With Luck back, Colts looking for more big plays and Houston struggling, Luck and Hilton could have another big day against familiar foe.