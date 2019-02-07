Tennessee Titans sign offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have shored up their depth on the offensive line by signing center/guard Hroniss Grasu.

Grasu has played in 17 career NFL games with 13 starts since earning first-team all-Pac-12 honors at Oregon, where he played alongside current Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

He started eight games at center in 2015 as a rookie with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the third round. Grasu missed the 2016 season with an injured anterior cruciate ligament but returned in 2017 and started four games.

After the Bears waived him at the end of 2018 training camp, Grasu signed with the Baltimore Ravens and played in three games. He spent last December with the Miami Dolphins before getting waived.