Tennessee Titans claim linebacker Riley Bullough off waivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have claimed linebacker Riley Bullough off waivers.

Bullough collected 13 tackles for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season while appearing in nine games and making three starts. The Bucs waived him Monday.

The Bucs had added Bullough as an undrafted free agent from Michigan State in 2017. He spent most of the 2017 season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad before joining the Bucs’ active roster for their final three games.

Bullough, who is 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, had 214 tackles and 7 ½ sacks in 50 career games with Michigan State.