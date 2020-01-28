The best moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

Super Bowl week kicked off live from Miami on Monday night — but with heavy hearts all around.

Our crew was live on site for Monday’s Opening Night, which started with several moments of remembrance for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna:

Hard Rock Stadium is lit purple & gold tonight in honor of Kobe 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/JfbF0R6hM6 Article continues below ... — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

"Kobe" chants broke out at Super Bowl Opening Night tonight. pic.twitter.com/X9IbQoNrZV — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 28, 2020

“When I met Kobe for the first time and he signed a jersey for me, he told me to ‘Be Great.’ That’s all he had to say…I can’t say enough about that man and what that day did for me.”@MichaelVick on Kobe Bryant 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/YLZVYKkFSo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

Even when players took the podium, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kobe was the main topic of conversation:

"You can't say enough about who he was and his impact. I just feel bad for the Bryant family and everybody involved. My heart's with you as well as everyone here in America."@tkelce sounds off on Kobe Bryant's tragic passing at #SB54 Opening Night pic.twitter.com/HhhFI6WdnU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 28, 2020

"I still watch videos of him on YouTube before games… Kobe Bryant is someone I always looked up to."@Chiefs players discuss the impact Kobe Bryant had on their lives: pic.twitter.com/B6f4fLI7dO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

Followed by the San Francisco 49ers:

"He was a friend of mine, he was a mentor. He meant a lot to this world." – @49ers CB @RSherman_25 on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/0T8SoIu5VO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

Amid all of the memories, the players also had a championship game to discuss — starting with a young man asking Patrick Mahomes the best advice he ever received, which turned into quite a cute exchange:

"I want to be just like you." "You can be!" @PatrickMahomes shares a special moment with a young reporter (and future star) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VawGdpu5Sg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

And Kansas City wasn’t about to give the Niners any bulletin board material:

"I'm surprised people still disrespect Sherm." Teammates in Seattle, rivals on Sunday. But @TheRealFrankC_ still calls @RSherman_25 the best corner in the league. pic.twitter.com/6pGmkMNmMo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

There were moments of levity, as well, particularly from Chiefs coach Andy Reid:

"I like dress codes, as long as it's Tommy Bahama … No speedos!" Andy Reid, fashion icon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/0AOXkVbOkE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2020

… who had something of a doppelganger in the crowd:

Someone came to #SuperBowlLIV Opening Night dressed as 13-year-old Andy “Ried” from his famous punt, pass and kick video and got a few questions in with the Chiefs coach 😂 pic.twitter.com/fquIofDJzm — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle is having a moment:

Stay tuned for live updates as Opening Night continues on FOX!