The best moments from Super Bowl LIV Opening Night

Super Bowl week kicked off live from Miami on Monday night — but with heavy hearts all around.

Our crew was live on site for Monday’s Opening Night, which started with several moments of remembrance for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna:

Even when players took the podium, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kobe was the main topic of conversation:

Followed by the San Francisco 49ers:

Amid all of the memories, the players also had a championship game to discuss — starting with a young man asking Patrick Mahomes the best advice he ever received, which turned into quite a cute exchange:

And Kansas City wasn’t about to give the Niners any bulletin board material:

There were moments of levity, as well, particularly from Chiefs coach Andy Reid:

… who had something of a doppelganger in the crowd:

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle is having a moment:

Stay tuned for live updates as Opening Night continues on FOX!